1.3 Million Nigerians Unable To Access Life-Saving Blood – Group

KADUNA — As part of activities to mark World Blood Donor Day, the Beacon of Transformative and Inclusive Development Centre (BEACON) has appealed to Nigerians to actively participate in voluntary blood donation, citing a dire national shortage that continues to endanger lives.

Mrs. Abigail Olatunde, Executive Director of the organisation, made the appeal in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna. She decried the widening gap between blood demand and supply in Nigeria, noting that while the country requires approximately 1.8 million pints of blood annually, less than 500,000 pints are currently being collected.

“This leaves over 1.3 million Nigerians unable to access life-saving blood when they need it most,” Olatunde stated.

She warned that the consequences of this shortage are devastating, with expectant mothers losing their lives during childbirth, sickle cell patients left untreated, and accident victims dying before help arrives.

“This isn’t just a healthcare issue. It’s a matter of social justice, access, and human dignity,” she added.

Olatunde highlighted that the cost of processing a pint of blood in public health institutions is around N6,500. Closing the national deficit of 1.3 million pints, she explained, would require roughly N8.45 billion annually—a figure she said represents less than 0.5 percent of Nigeria’s federal health budget and about seven percent of Kaduna State’s health allocation.

She emphasized that while the cost of saving lives through blood donation is modest, “the cost of inaction is far greater.”

Drawing lessons from global examples, Olatunde pointed to India’s use of mobile clinics and digital platforms to expand voluntary blood donation, and Rwanda’s efficient, centralized blood services which have improved supply in remote areas. She noted that more than 70 countries have now achieved near-universal blood sufficiency through voluntary, unpaid donations backed by public funding.

“These are not perfect systems, but they show what is possible when leadership, funding, and public trust align,” she said.

BEACON urged both federal and state authorities to commit between N8 billion and N10 billion annually to strengthen national blood services. The organisation also advocated for the integration of emergency blood services into the National Health Insurance Scheme and the primary healthcare framework.

Beyond government action, Olatunde encouraged public support through awareness campaigns, community outreach, and recognition of donors. She called on the private sector, civil society, media, and development organisations to help foster a culture of safe and voluntary blood donation, particularly in areas with limited access to healthcare.

She stressed that addressing Nigeria’s blood supply challenges requires a collaborative approach rooted in investment, public engagement, and a shared commitment to saving lives.