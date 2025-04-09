Police Deploy Tactical Forces to Curb Ongoing Violence in Plateau

Following a wave of violent attacks and killings in parts of Plateau State since March 28, 2025, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of police tactical teams to the affected areas.

This move highlights the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to restoring peace, protecting residents, and bringing those responsible for the violence to justice.

The IGP has assigned the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, to lead and oversee this critical mission.

The deployment includes specially trained officers, drones for surveillance, armored vehicles, mobile police units, helicopters, and personnel from the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

These resources will support operations focused on ending the attacks, particularly in Bokkos Local Government Area and nearby communities.

The violence began on March 28, when armed attackers struck Bokkos, killing several people and injuring many others. Since then, multiple communities have experienced further deadly assaults, leaving residents traumatized and fearful.

DIG Kwazhi arrived in Plateau State on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, and met with the state governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang.

During the visit, he conveyed the IGP’s condolences to the victims’ families and the people of Plateau State. The meeting also allowed both parties to assess the situation, identify the root causes, and work toward long-term solutions.

The Nigeria Police Force, under the IGP’s leadership, has pledged to work closely with the Plateau State Government, community leaders, and other security agencies to bring lasting peace to the region.

Residents are encouraged to support the ongoing efforts by sharing any useful information with law enforcement to aid investigations and prevent further violence.