Instagram Tightens Livestream Rules for Teens

Instagram has announced a new rule that will stop users under 16 from going live on the platform unless they get permission from their parents.

The rule is one of several steps the company is taking to protect young users online.

The update, shared on Tuesday by Meta, the parent company of Instagram, will first apply in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

It will later be introduced in more countries.

As part of the changes, teens will also need parental approval to turn off a safety feature that blurs suspected nude images in private messages.

This tool, which was launched in April 2024, is meant to protect teens from being targeted or tricked into harmful situations.

The company has been making several changes to create a safer space for teens.

In September, Meta added a supervision feature for parents on Instagram, and similar tools are now being added to Facebook and Messenger.

These features include automatic private accounts for teens, limits on who can message them, and fewer chances of seeing disturbing videos.

Teens also get alerts after using the app for an hour and do not receive notifications during night hours.

Since these tools were introduced, over 54 million teen accounts have been set up with the safety features.

The move comes at a time when more people are speaking out about how social media affects children.

In 2023, 33 states in the U.S. sued Meta, claiming the company made its platforms addictive for teens and collected their data without parents’ consent, which could break federal laws.

Meta responded by saying it is working to keep teens safe and has launched more than 30 tools to help families manage their online experience.