We’ll Reappoint Sanusi No Matter What  –Galadima Warns Against Removal

Buba Galadima, a prominent figure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has voiced strong support for the reinstated Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

He insisted that no opposition would succeed in preventing Sanusi from occupying the throne.

Speaking in an interview with AIT News, Galadima said those trying to remove Sanusi repeatedly would continue to fail, as he would always be reappointed.

He stressed that the will of the people of Kano and the political structure supporting the Emir would ultimately prevail over any external interference.

He criticized what he called ongoing interference from federal authorities in Kano State’s affairs. According to him, attempts to destabilize the state’s political structure are being driven by powerful interests in Abuja, motivated by personal grudges against Sanusi rather than genuine concerns for governance.

Galadima accused certain political figures of manipulating the judicial process to serve their own interests.

He claimed that these individuals are well known to him and other political stakeholders and warned that their efforts would not succeed in disrupting leadership or political stability in Kano.

“We know the courts are being influenced from Abuja, and the president might not even be aware of it,” Galadima said. “These people have personal issues with Sanusi. But Sanusi is the Emir of Kano, and there is nothing they can do. If they remove him ten times, we will reappoint him eleven times. So why waste your time?”