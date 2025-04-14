South-East Youths Snub Army Recruitment – Military Raises Concern"

The Nigerian Army has raised a red flag over the alarmingly low enlistment numbers from Southeast states in its 2025 recruitment drive, warning that the region risks losing its rightful military quotas.

Brigadier-General Chima Ekeator, leading the Army’s recruitment enlightenment campaign, disclosed during a press briefing in Enugu on Sunday that while Kaduna State has already surpassed 3,000 applications, Enugu trails far behind with barely 100 submissions.

“Our people are losing what rightly belongs to them,” Ekeator lamented. “Enugu was given 200 slots, yet not even half have applied. This pattern is the same across other Southeast states.”

He urged young people from the region to seize the opportunity, stressing that failure to meet application numbers leaves the Army with no choice but to redistribute those slots elsewhere.

Tackling rumors head-on, Ekeator debunked claims that Igbo soldiers are deliberately deployed to the most dangerous frontlines.

“Those stories are false. Many of us from the Southeast have risen through the ranks. One of our top equipment commanders today is Chibueze Ogbuabor – an Igbo man,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu, expressed frustration at the ongoing trend, suggesting a modernized, tech-savvy approach to recruitment ads.

“This issue isn’t unique to Nigeria. Militaries worldwide are evolving their recruitment strategies. We must do the same to connect with today’s youth,” Ekweremadu said.

Backed by traditional leaders and community heads, the call to action was unanimous: Southeast youths must rethink their stance on military service.

Lt. Col. Israel Mbah (rtd.), now a traditional ruler in Nomeh Unataeze, put it plainly: “I was a soldier. I survived wars. Today, I sit as a king. The military builds strength and honor—our youths should embrace it.”

The message is clear—if the Southeast won’t step up, others will take their place. The clock is ticking.