Plateau Community Leader Laments Youth Casualties from Illegal Mining

A prominent community leader in Plateau State, Mr. Bulus Dabit, has voiced deep concern over the rising number of youth fatalities in mining pits due to illegal mining activities.

Dabit, who was recently elected as the National President of the Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), expressed his worries on Monday in Abuja, emphasizing that the issue poses a serious setback to the state’s development.

He highlighted the negative impact of illegal mining on human capital growth, noting that many young people, particularly secondary school students, have abandoned their education to pursue quick financial gains from mining operations.

The state government had earlier taken decisive action against the growing security risks associated with unchecked mining. On February 21, Governor Caleb Mutfwang signed an executive order suspending all mining activities in the state to safeguard lives and property.

“Some youths who misunderstand government intention have been unhappy with this development,” Dabit noted.

He urged young people to support the government’s stance on illegal mining, explaining that the policy is meant to protect their well-being and enhance the mining sector in a way that benefits society as a whole.

Dabit, who assumed office as MDA President on February 15, acknowledged the role of mining in Plateau State’s economy, particularly in Mangu Local Government Area, where the Mwaghavul ethnic group resides and tin mining is prevalent.

According to him, the association is committed to human capital development, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 4, which promotes inclusive and equitable quality education.

“We will prioritise education through innovative approaches by building the capacity of our youths and students in Artificial Intelligence and ICT, ensuring our schools facilitate the development of essential real-world skills in our students,” he said.

He further revealed plans to establish an Open University campus in Mangu town to accelerate human capital growth and provide greater educational opportunities.

Beyond education, Dabit emphasized that the MDA leadership will focus on sustainable livelihoods, improved agricultural practices, and enhanced healthcare services for the Mwaghavul people.

He also reaffirmed the association’s commitment to fostering peace and supporting displaced communities in the region.

“We (the new leadership of MDA) are dedicated to creating a united, resilient community. With traditional leaders, security agencies, and stakeholders, we will implement effective conflict resolution methods to foster trust, equity, peace, and social cohesion,” he stated.

Dabit further disclosed that his administration will work closely with stakeholders to ensure the resettlement of internally displaced persons, using scientific data and strategic planning to rebuild affected communities.

“We will also modernise our housing infrastructure to reduce slums, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life for our people,” he added.