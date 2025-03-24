Delta Chief Judge Grants Freedom to Seven Inmates Awaiting Trial

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Tessy Diai, has ordered the release of seven inmates who had been awaiting trial in various correctional facilities across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday in Asaba by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Onoriode Etastemi.

According to the statement, Justice Diai explained that the release was based on the legal recommendation of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr. Anthony Orhorhorho, who determined that the affected inmates had no case to answer.

Providing an overview of the review process, which began on March 10 at the Warri Correctional Centre, Justice Diai noted that a total of 350 warrants were examined, resulting in the release of one individual.

In Sapele, 138 warrants were reviewed, but no inmate was released, while at the Sapele Remand Home, 10 warrants were assessed, with no release recorded.

At the Kwale facility, 181 warrants were reviewed, leading to the release of one inmate who had spent a significant period in detention on charges of arson and kidnapping.

Similarly, at Agbor, 135 warrants were evaluated, but no inmate was freed. However, at Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre, 428 warrants were reviewed, and five individuals were granted their freedom.

This brings the total number of reviewed warrants to 1,228 across the state, with bail not granted in any of the cases.

Justice Diai commended all those involved in the review process, particularly the DPP and his team, for their dedication and commitment to ensuring swift justice delivery in the state.

She emphasized that the primary purpose of the exercise was to ensure that custodial cases were being properly handled and progressing through the judicial system without unnecessary delays.

The five inmates released from Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre include Yohanna Selnan, John Tanko, Gwak Imana, Ventim Usman, and Chukwuemeka Ugwu, all male.

Mr. Chukwuemeka Ugwu, one of the freed inmates, stated that he had been arrested on charges of robbery and kidnapping, crimes he claimed he knew nothing about.

The released individuals expressed gratitude to the Chief Judge for granting them freedom and prayed for her continued well-being as she carried out her judicial duties.