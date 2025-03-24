Golf Legend Tiger Woods and Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife Vanessa Trump Go Public with Their Romance

Golfing legend Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., have gone public with their relationship, confirming weeks of speculation.

On Sunday, Woods, 49, took to social media to share a heartfelt message alongside photos of himself and Vanessa, 47.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” he posted across his platforms.

Vanessa later affirmed his sentiment by resharing the post on her Instagram Story.

A Look at Vanessa Trump’s Past Marriage

Before her relationship with Woods, Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. The former couple shares five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Despite their separation, Vanessa remained closely tied to the Trump family, attending campaign events and maintaining friendships with her former sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump.

While the exact origins of their romance remain unclear, reports suggest that the pair’s relationship blossomed before Thanksgiving. Their children also attend the same school in Palm Beach, Florida, and both share a deep passion for golf.

The couple has been seen together multiple times over the past few months, including during a round of golf with former President Donald Trump and at discussions related to the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger.

Ivanka Trump was among the first to publicly support the couple, commenting on Woods’ Instagram post, “So happy for you both! .”

Ivanka and Vanessa shared a close bond during Vanessa’s marriage to Don Jr., with Ivanka once describing her as “Wonder Woman” for her devotion as a mother.

An insider close to the couple revealed that while their relationship initially started as a friendship, it gradually evolved into something more serious.

“They’re taking it slow, but I could see this becoming something really serious and permanent,” the source shared.

Woods has been notoriously private about his personal life and has had high-profile relationships, including his marriage to Elin Nordegren, with whom he shares two children, Sam and Charlie.

His subsequent relationships with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and restaurant manager Erica Herman also made headlines. His split from Herman turned particularly messy due to legal disputes.

As Woods recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon, which has sidelined him from the Masters, he and Vanessa appear to enjoy their time together.

Sources close to the pair suggest they are in no rush to define their future but are committed to making the relationship work.

As Woods himself put it, “Love is in the air.”