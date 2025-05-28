Photo News: President Tinubu at ECOWAS 50th Anniversary 0 By Cecilia Attah on May 28, 2025 Events, News From left: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and President of the ECOWAS Commission, Umar Alieu Touray, during the ECOWAS golden jubilee in Lagos on Wednesday Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Email From left: Liberia President, Joseph Nyuma Boakai; Togo President, Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon; President of the ECOWAS Commission, Umar Alieu Touray; President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Emalo and other leaders during the ECOWAS golden jubillee in Lagos. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon