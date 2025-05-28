Wike Announces Upcoming Ground Rent Increase

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is turning up the heat on tax defaulters, warning that a hike in ground rent is on the horizon as his administration grapples with widespread non-compliance.

Addressing journalists after inspecting infrastructure projects in Abuja on Wednesday, Wike declared tax evasion particularly unpaid ground rent as his biggest headache since assuming office.

“This is our greatest challenge. People want world-class infrastructure, but nobody wants to pay. Abuja runs on taxes, not oil.” He said.

Recall that the FCT administration had earlier in the week sealed properties owned by major defaulters, including the PDP National Secretariat, NAPTIP, FIRS, an Access Bank branch, and a TotalEnergies filling station.

The crackdown drew swift backlash from the Peoples Democratic Party and the Federal Inland Revenue Service, who slammed the move as “unprofessional” and undemocratic.

President Bola Tinubu stepped in, granting a two-week grace period for affected parties to pay up plus penalties ranging from N2 million to N3 million, depending on location.

Wike was unsparing in his criticism: “Some of these people owe 20 to 30 years of ground rent. And we haven’t even increased the rate yet. But that’s coming.”

He noted the hypocrisy of elite Nigerians who diligently pay taxes abroad to avoid property forfeiture but flout the law at home. “Nobody defaults abroad because they know the consequences. Here, they act with impunity.”

The former Rivers state governor confirmed he had recently signed over 1,500 Certificates of Occupancy and Deeds of Assignment, urging residents to fulfil their civic duties.

“Pay your taxes, and you’ll see what we can do. No amount of blackmail or noise will stop us. We are moving ahead.”