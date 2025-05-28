Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Host Africa Climate Change Summit 2025

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to hosting the Africa Climate Change Summit, now scheduled for July 8-11, 2025.

The rescheduling allows for more comprehensive preparations ahead of the continental event.

Permanent Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs Nadungu Gagare made the announcement during a Solar Power CSR Dinner held in Abuja on May 27. The event, organized by PROFOH Nigeria and V&F Solutions Germany in collaboration with several development partners, aimed to strengthen German-Nigerian cooperation in renewable energy initiatives.

Gagare emphasized the government’s strong support for public-private partnerships and investments in climate action and infrastructure development. “Preparations for the Africa Climate Change Summit are progressing well,” he stated. “We recognize the critical importance of this summit as climate change affects all sectors of society and the environment.”

The permanent secretary explained that moving the summit to July 2025 would ensure better organization and wider international participation. He noted that invitations had been extensively distributed to key stakeholders across Africa and beyond. “The government is fully committed to this summit because climate change impacts every aspect of life – from human communities to wildlife and ecosystems,” Gagare added.

Moses Owharo, Chairman of the AICIS Planning Committee, commended the Federal Government for prioritizing climate change in its policy agenda. He highlighted the participation of several states including Osun, Kwara and Niger, and emphasized the committee’s role in facilitating investments and promoting good governance across sectors.

Matthias Vierheilig of V&F Solutions Germany addressed challenges in Nigeria’s power sector, particularly regarding electricity distribution infrastructure. He stressed the potential of renewable energy investments while noting difficulties in obtaining reliable feasibility data for large-scale projects. “Integrating renewable power into the national grid requires specific technical data that isn’t always readily available,” Vierheilig explained.

The Federal Government continues to position the upcoming summit as a crucial platform for advancing climate resilience, attracting investments, and fostering international cooperation on renewable energy solutions across Africa.