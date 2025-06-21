PFA Men’s Player of the Year: A Case for Merit Over Media Hype

The annual PFA Player of the Year nominations are out, and as always, they stir the pot of opinion, leaving many of us scratching our heads. While it’s a privilege to be recognized by one’s peers, this year’s shortlist for the 2024/2025 season feels less like a celebration of consistent excellence and more like a mixed bag of the truly deserving and those who, frankly, are just along for the ride. Let’s not mince words: this award should be a testament to individual brilliance that fundamentally shifts the needle for their team, not a pat on the back for a decent showing in a turbulent season.

The very essence of the PFA award lies in recognizing the player who has stood head and shoulders above the rest, a beacon of consistency and game-changing influence. It’s about being the engine, the architect, the relentless force that drives a team to new heights. Anything less dilutes the prestige of what should be the most coveted individual honour in English football.

Leading the charge, as expected, is Liverpool’s Egyptian King, Mohamed Salah. His inclusion is as natural as the tide coming in. After all, he has been the undisputed orchestrator of Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph. With a staggering 29 goals and 19 assists in all competitions, Salah has not just scored and created; he has been the heartbeat of a championship-winning side, carrying the weight of expectation with a grace and ferocity that few can match. His individual exploits are not just numbers; they are the bedrock upon which Liverpool’s success was built. The Football Writers’ Association got it right, handing him almost 90 percent of their votes – a landslide victory for a reason.

Then we have his Liverpool teammate, Alexis Mac Allister. While undoubtedly a crucial cog in the Liverpool machine, contributing 5 goals and 5 assists from midfield, his statistical output, while solid, doesn’t quite put him in the same stratosphere as Salah. Mac Allister has been a diligent and effective presence, but the PFA Player of the Year is typically reserved for those who leave an indelible mark with their direct goal contributions and match-winning moments, often taking matters into their own hands. He’s been an excellent ensemble player, but this award demands a solo performance worthy of a standing ovation.

Next, we turn our gaze to Arsenal’s Declan Rice, who has enjoyed a genuinely impressive season, bagging a career-high 9 goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. Rice has been a colossus in Arsenal’s midfield, a defensive anchor who has added a potent attacking threat to his arsenal. He’s the glue that holds that Arsenal midfield together, demonstrating leadership and consistency. His influence cannot be overstated, and his numbers speak volumes about his expanded role and impact. He’s certainly knocked on the door of elite recognition this season.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room: Cole Palmer of Chelsea. While he’s a talent, and winning the PFA Young Player of the Year for 2023-24 is commendable, his nomination for the senior award raises eyebrows. Chelsea’s struggles last season were well-documented, and while Palmer was often a shining light in a dim season, with 15 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League, his team’s overall performance casts a long shadow. Can one truly be the “Player of the Year” when your team is adrift in mid-table? It feels like rewarding a painter for a single brilliant brushstroke on an otherwise unremarkable canvas. The PFA award is not a consolation prize for a difficult team season, no matter how bright the individual flickers.

Alexander Isak, Newcastle’s Swedish striker, offers a compelling case. His 23 goals and 6 assists in 34 Premier League appearances for Newcastle is a sensational return, especially considering Newcastle’s overall inconsistencies. Isak has been a consistent goal threat, carrying the attacking burden for his team and proving himself a clinical finisher. He almost single-handedly fired Newcastle into the Champions League and helped them break a 56-year trophy drought with the League Cup. His individual output in a less dominant team is a testament to his quality.

Finally, we have Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, a player who, despite his club’s tumultuous season, still managed to pull rabbits out of hats. With 8 league goals and 10 assists in the Premier League, Fernandes was, as the adage goes, one of United’s “few bright spots.” He is a creative force and a tireless worker, but even his ardent admirers would admit that United’s struggles overshadow his individual efforts to some extent. His numbers are respectable, but do they scream “Player of the Year” when the team around him has faltered so spectacularly?

In the final analysis, while every nominated player has demonstrated flashes of brilliance, the PFA Player of the Year award should go to the individual who has truly been a cut above the rest, influencing not just their own statistics but fundamentally elevating their entire team. When the dust settles and the votes are counted, there should be no room for debate.

Therefore, looking at the cold, hard facts and the sheer magnitude of their impact, there is only one logical choice for the 2024/2025 PFA Player of the Year: Mohamed Salah. His 29 goals and 19 assists for a title-winning side are not just impressive statistics; they are the undeniable markers of a player who has consistently performed at the peak of his powers, day in and day out, leading his team to glory. He is, without a shadow of a doubt, the true king of this season, and anything less than him lifting that coveted trophy would be a travesty, a clear case of missing the forest for the trees.