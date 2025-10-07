spot_img
Petrol Price Soars to ₦945 in Abuja as PENGASSAN Strike Disrupts Supply

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Fuel prices hit new highs in Abuja on Monday, with several filling stations selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for as much as ₦945 per litre, amid supply disruptions linked to the recent PENGASSAN strike.

Checks across the nation’s capital showed that outlets of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Empire, AA Rano, and Shema stations adjusted their pumps to between ₦905 and ₦945 per litre as of October 6, 2025.

At Empire Filling Station, Gwarimpa, petrol sold at the highest rate of ₦945, while others like MRS, Emedeb, Raniol, and Eterna dispensed between ₦885 and ₦910 per litre.

Marketers Blame Strike for Hike

President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abubakar Maigandi, attributed the sudden spike to disruptions caused by the PENGASSAN strike.

“Our members who got supply from Dangote Refinery are still selling between ₦885 and ₦895 per litre,” Maigandi said. “The faceoff between Dangote and PENGASSAN may have triggered panic buying and artificial scarcity. Prices should ease soon.”

IPMAN’s spokesperson, Chinedu Ukadike, also linked the development to last week’s strike, which created shortages in Lagos and Abuja. He noted that depot prices had risen slightly — ₦844 at Dangote Refinery, ₦845 at Ranoil and Aiteo, and ₦850 at NIPCO.

Dangote, PENGASSAN Resolve Dispute

The price surge follows days after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) suspended its strike against Dangote Refinery over the mass sacking of Nigerian workers.

The two-day industrial action was halted after the Federal Government’s intervention, with Dangote Refinery later thanking President Bola Tinubu and other mediators for restoring calm.

“Nigeria Bigger Than PENGASSAN” – Shettima

Meanwhile, at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES31) on Monday, Vice President Kashim Shettima criticized the union’s recent action, saying “Nigeria is bigger than PENGASSAN.”

In a swift response, PENGASSAN President Festus Osifo fired back, saying the union respected national interests but insisted that “Nigeria is also bigger than Dangote Refinery and the Presidency.”

