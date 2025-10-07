Akume Summons Council of State, Police Council for Security Meeting on Thursday

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has invited members of the Council of State and the Police Council to a strategic security meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025.

This was announced in a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, the meeting will take place in a hybrid format at the Council Chambers, Aso Villa.

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Emanso Umobong, said the meeting will focus on key national issues, especially those related to security and policing.

He added that the session with the Council of State will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the Police Council meeting at 2 p.m.

The statement also noted that members can join the meeting either physically or virtually.

It further stated that the high-level meeting demonstrates President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to addressing major national challenges and improving Nigeria’s security system.