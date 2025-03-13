Peter Obi Has a Clear Vision, I’m Ready to Work with Him For Vibrant Opposition – Bauchi Gov

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, has expressed his readiness to join forces with Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to strengthen opposition politics in Nigeria.

Briefing newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Obi at the Government House, Bauchi, Thursday March 13 Mohammed said both he and the PDP admired Obi’s political style and vision for the country.

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for him because of his style of politics, his statesmanship, his versatile nature, and his deep knowledge of the economy and governance,” Mohammed said.

Peter Obi has a clear vision of where politics and politicians should be in terms of bringing good governance, impacting the people, and uniting the country. It is always a delight to listen to him because of his deep knowledge and mastery of statistics.”

The governor further revealed that his meeting with Obi was not the first, as they had met previously in Abuja.

He revealed that their discussions covered a range of national issues, including political challenges in Rivers State and the state of the opposition in Nigeria.

“I appreciate what he is doing as a leader of the opposition because, whether we like it or not, he is now the face of opposition politics in Nigeria,” he said.

Mohammed also emphasized his commitment to working with Obi to “close ranks” and provide a strong and knowledgeable opposition to the ruling party.

He stated, “I want to say clearly that I am ready to work with Peter Obi. We must come together to bring good governance, offer a vibrant opposition with vision and strategy, and rescue this country from mediocrities parading themselves as leaders.

“The time has come for us to step out and act with sincerity and focus. Our coming together is a message, and this message will resonate because my fellow governors support this kind of alliance.”

On his part, Obi said his visit to Mohammed was part of wider consultations aimed at addressing Nigeria’s current challenges.

“Nigerians may wonder why I am here, but I have come to consult with him because he is a critical stakeholder in Nigerian politics,” Obi explained.

He noted that the state of the nation required him to seek discussions with key leaders, particularly from the North.

“All of you know where we are today as a country. We must talk about the issues affecting the North because the North is a critical component in getting Nigeria on the right path,” he said.

Obi also maintained that tackling poverty was key to addressing insecurity.

“When people talk about criminality in Nigeria, especially in the North, I tell them the real issue is poverty. Until we address poverty, we cannot solve criminality,” he averred.

According to the former Anambra state governor, Nigeria must invest in education and agriculture to lift millions out of poverty and reduce crime.

“But look at what dominates our political discourse today—budget padding, sexual harassment—while Nigerians are hungry. We need to discuss hunger, poverty, education, and healthcare,” he added.

He concluded by stating that his discussions with Mohammed were just beginning and that he hoped to continue engagements on the future of Nigeria.