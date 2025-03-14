Ramadan: Yobe State Governor Distributes 1,500 Bags of Rice to Teachers

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State allocated 1,500 bags of rice to teachers across the state on Thursday as a Ramadan gift.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Goje Mohammed, handed over the food items to the Head of Service, Alhaji Tonga Betara, for distribution to junior civil servants.

Priority will be given to teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the Teaching Service Board (TSB), and the Science and Technical Education Board (STEB).

During the handover ceremony, Alhaji Tonga Betara Bularafa thanked Governor Buni for his continuous support of civil servants, especially junior staff. He urged the beneficiaries to show appreciation by being more dedicated and committed to their duties.

He also praised SEMA for ensuring the fair distribution of palliatives across the state. The event included a symbolic presentation of the Ramadan food basket to representatives from TSB and SUBEB.

Tonga assured that the distribution would be transparent and fair, ensuring that all intended beneficiaries receive their share.

Many teachers in the state expressed their gratitude to Governor Buni for his support during the holy month of Ramadan. They also appealed to the Head of Service, Alhaji Tonga Betara Bularafa, to oversee the distribution process fairly, without any tribal or political bias.