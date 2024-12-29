Pep Guardiola Vows Manchester City Will Bounce Back

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a defiant message to the club’s fans, insisting that the team will overcome their current struggles.

Despite a recent slump in form, Guardiola remains confident that City will regain their momentum. “The sun will rise. Manchester City will be back,” he declared in an interview with Sky.

Guardiola acknowledged that the current challenges facing the team are among the toughest he has encountered in his managerial career. “The greatest test when things are going badly. The greatest test that I’ve done,” he admitted. However, the Spanish tactician is drawing on past experiences to navigate the present difficulties.

The Manchester City boss reflected on the team’s past successes, which he believes will serve as a catalyst for their future resurgence. “We will come back and that’s what already happened. But that makes me remember how good was the past. That’s the truth,” he said.

Injuries have been a significant factor in Manchester City’s recent struggles, with several key players currently sidelined. Guardiola cited the absence of seven or eight important players as the main reason for the team’s dip in form. “And after every three days, it’s more difficult,” he added, highlighting the challenges of navigating a congested fixture schedule with a depleted squad.

Despite the current setbacks, Guardiola remains optimistic about Manchester City’s prospects.

