Chief of Staff to Kwara State Governor, Prince AbdulKadir Mahe, Passes Away

Prince AbdulKadir Mahe, the Chief of Staff to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, has passed away. The sad event occurred on the morning of Saturday, December 28, 2024.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the late Prince Mahe was described as a gentleman, community leader, and dedicated public servant.

He will be laid to rest later today at his residence on Moro Street, Adewole Estate, Ilorin, after the Asr prayer.

“With deep sorrow and in total submission to the will of Allah, we announce the passing of the Chief of Staff to His Excellency, Prince Abdulkadir Mahe. He passed away this morning, December 28, 2024, as ordained by Allah.

“He will be buried today at his residence on Moro Street, Adewole Estate, Ilorin, after the Asr prayer.

“The Governor mourns the loss of Prince Abdulkadir Mahe, a perfect gentleman, community leader, urbane public servant, and statesman.

“The Governor extends his condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the family of the late Chief of Staff, government officials, and cabinet members.

“We seek understanding during this difficult time as the government and his family mourn the loss of an exemplary public servant.

“May Allah accept his soul, ease his judgment, grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus, and support his family with strength and goodness.”

Prince AbdulKadir Mahe will be remembered for his dedication and service to the state.

