A vicious cycle of terrorism

It well and truly appears that sundry acts of terror, which started like dangerous jokes taken too far in Borno State, have spun Nigerians into a vicious cycle where they are at once victims as well as funders of terrorism.

Of course, there are those who launder money in Nigeria from public office, oil bunkering, illegal mining or other illicit activities and plough same into terrorism, in their bid to kill multiple birds with one stone. By sponsoring terrorism, like the state, they mount the mortar of force, no matter how episodically, destabilize the country, make profit through blood money, as well as undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

According to a damning report, Nigerians are themselves unwilling and unwitting participants in the terrorism upending their lives. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigerians have spent about 2.23 trillion Naira as ransom to kidnappers in the last one year. If the reports are true, and it appears they are, then there is hardly any business more lucrative than kidnapping.

In a country reeling from various austerity measures imposed by the government, it is massive profit to make such amounts off kidnapping. Of course, the huge profits it is raking in must prompt the question of who is benefitting from terrorism? More to the point, who are those sponsoring terrorism in Africa’s most populous democracy and economy?

Apparently, things have got so bad with Nigeria and terrorism that one of the tiny countries Nigeria is supporting around, Niger Republic, has become so emboldened that it can accuse Nigeria of sponsoring terrorism in its territory.

Someday, Nigerians would yet find out the extent to which security in the country took a nosedive under the administration of Muhammadu Buhari. It is also noteworthy to remember how the UAE once held up the list of those sponsoring terrorism in the country to the government. Till this day, it is not known that Nigeria has done a lot with that list It is also not known to what extent Nigeria has fought terrorism because whenever there appears to be a lull in terrorist activities, terror soon strikes again in deadlier and swifter fashion.

As the country has become increasingly unsafe, terrorism has grown as a lucrative venture that is attractive to many. Uncovering those profiting from the often deadly distress of others must be paramount to the Nigerian government if it has any intention of fulfilling one of its core mandates, which is security of lives and property.

It has long been rumored that those who fund insecurity in the country ironically have strong links to the government and among security forces. It is in the interest of the country that these claims are verified and substantiated or disproved once and for all so that the country can face the real roots of its security problems.

Nigeria remains painfully insecure, with tragic consequences. Insecurity may seem an abstract term, but the harsh reality it is for countless women and children is highlighted by the loss of lives and livelihood recorded.

The government may bristle at the figure and reiterate that it has previously warned against the payment of ransom to bandits. But the truth remains that until the nightmare is permanently dealt with, Nigerians will remain without options but pay ransom to secure the release of their loved ones.

Ike Willie-Nwobu,

Ikewilly9@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...