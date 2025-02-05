Pensioners Relieved as FG Approves ₦758 Billion Bond to Clear Arrears

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a ₦758 billion bond to clear pension arrears for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme. The Debt Management Office (DMO) will raise the funds to address outstanding liabilities and ensure timely pension payments. Additionally, the FEC approved a €30 million concessional loan from the French Development Agency (AFD) for implementing student housing projects with Family Homes Limited. The initiative aims to improve student accommodation and integrate sustainable energy solutions. Other key approvals include the National Single Window Project, which will enhance trade efficiency, increase government revenue, and improve Nigeria’s competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). The government also prioritized investment attraction, economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

2. President Bola Tinubu has declined to sign the Federal University of Education, Numan (Establishment) Bill, 2024, citing concerns over Section 22, which grants authority over the university’s land to the Adamawa State Governor instead of the President. The bill’s sponsor, Senator Binos Yaroe, acknowledged the clerical error and promised corrections. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives adjourned in honor of the late Deputy Whip Adewunmi Onanuga. Separately, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu denied allegations that he previously accused Tinubu and others of corruption while leading the EFCC, demanding a retraction from Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad over her viral claims.

3. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and halting funding for the UN agency assisting Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), citing anti-Israel bias and antisemitism. The order also initiated a broad review of U.S. funding for multilateral organizations, including UNESCO, within 180 days. Trump had previously pulled the U.S. from UNHRC, alleging it protected human rights abusers and unfairly targeted Israel. President Joe Biden later reinstated U.S. support but declined a second term on the council. Biden also suspended UNRWA funding in January 2024 after Israel accused some of its employees of involvement in Hamas’s October 7 attack, though investigations found no evidence supporting Israel’s central claims. The UN defended its role, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasizing ongoing reforms and the importance of U.S. support for global security.

4. Donald Trump has proposed that the U.S. “take over” the Gaza Strip and assume long-term ownership after relocating all Palestinians. He envisions turning Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East,” promising economic development and job creation but providing no clear legal basis for U.S. control. The plan has sparked widespread condemnation. Saudi Arabia rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians and reaffirmed its stance against normalizing ties with Israel without a Palestinian state. Hamas denounced the proposal as an attempt at expulsion, while Palestinian officials insisted on their right to remain. Both Democrats and some Republicans criticized Trump’s remarks, with concerns over potential ethnic cleansing and another reckless U.S. occupation. Trump also suggested Palestinians move to neighboring countries, a move likely violating international law. He gave an unclear stance on a two-state solution but claimed unnamed leaders supported his idea. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu praised Trump’s “outside-the-box” thinking, while Trump hinted at future decisions on Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank. He did not rule out deploying U.S. troops to secure Gaza and announced plans to visit the region soon.

5. The Trump administration has also ordered nearly all direct-hire USAID staff to be placed on leave to shrink the government. Starting Friday, only personnel handling mission-critical functions will remain active. USAID employees posted overseas must return within 30 days, with limited exceptions for personal hardships. This move aligns with Trump’s broader push to abolish USAID and merge it into the State Department. When asked if he was “winding down” the agency, Trump confirmed, “I think so.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now acting USAID administrator.

Elon Musk, a key advocate for government downsizing, called the USAID a “criminal organization” and accused it of being a “viper’s nest of radical-left Marxists.” Critics argue Trump and Musk are exceeding their authority, as dismantling USAID requires congressional approval. The agency, responsible for distributing over half of Washington’s $72 billion foreign aid budget in 2023, remains a focal point in the administration’s cost-cutting agenda.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his 40th birthday today, yet he remains a dominant force in football, still scoring goals for club and country. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has won numerous titles and broken records and built a global brand with nearly 1 billion social media followers. Ronaldo began as a young winger in the Premier League, moving on to become a star striker conquering Europe, a Real Madrid galáctico at his peak, and is now a record-chasing veteran. With nearly 1,000 career goals, he continues to push boundaries, proving that age is just a number.

