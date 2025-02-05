For You To Spend Two Nights Here Means Delta Is Safe For Investment -Oborevwori Tells Swedish Ambassador 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged Swedish investors to explore investment opportunities by taking advantage of the state’s peaceful environment, strategic location and abundant natural resources for high investment returns engagement.

Governor Oborevwori made the call when he received on courtesy visit, the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Annika Hahn-Englund, and her delegation at Government House, Asaba,.

The Governor noted that the state was blessed with abundant crude oil and gas deposits, and assured that there was high returns on investments in the state.

He said: “Delta State is a peaceful place and it is one of the places in Nigeria that produces the crude oil that serves this nation. And we are open to business because it’s a place that is very peaceful.

“It will interest you to know that, in Delta State, we have three airports; the Asaba International Cargo Airport, the Osubi/Warri airport and the Escravos airport which serves the coastal oil terminal.

“Your visit today will also consolidate our relationship with the Swedish government. I am also aware that since 1961, Nigeria has a relationship with the Swedish government.

“Your coming here today will also encourage other investors to come and invest in Delta State. For you to spend two nights here it means that the place is safe and ready for business.

“We have our special economic zones, the Kwale free trade zone, Koko free trade zone and the Ogwashi-Uku Agro Industrial Park with incentives that include tax holidays and duty- free imports and exports.

“We also encourage investments here by providing prospective investors with information about the ease of doing businesses in Delta State.

“So, we invite you to encourage Swedish companies to come and invest and we assure you of profits. As you know, everyone wants to invest where there will be profit.

“This visit will spur us to have a better relationship with the Swedish government.”

Earlier, the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Annika Hahn-Englund, congratulated Governor Oborevwori on his award of Governor of The Year by ThisDay Newspaper and Arise Television, adding that she had been longing to visit Delta.

Hahn-Englund said Sweden and Nigeria have diplomatic relations dating back to 1961, adding that her visit was to promote trade and investment.

“We had the visit of His Excellency, the Vice President of Sweden, to Nigeria last year and the Prime Minister visited, too, in August last year; so, you see the good relationship we have with Nigeria which I also know will continue this year.

“We feel that it’s also very important to develop relationship with important states to build up knowledge and network.

“We have some Swedish companies in Nigeria which are mainly into ICT, Infrastructure, Telecom, Energy and Transportation. We meet with them regularly and we know where they are interested in terms of investments.”

