Niger Police Charge Journalist Over Alleged LGBTQ Claims

The Niger State Commissioner of Police has filed cybercrime and cyberbullying charges against Yahaya Mohammed Usman, a journalist based in Minna, popularly known as Sai Baba.

The charges, involving allegations of cyberstalking under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, are linked to posts Usman made on his Facebook page. The case also involves an NGO, the International Centre for Sexual Reproductive Rights (INCRESE).

According to court documents, the police alleged that on July 9, 2024, Usman falsely claimed on Facebook that INCRESE was promoting same-sex relationships. This, they argued, led to threats against the NGO’s staff and disrupted public order.

Additional charges stem from posts made on July 22 and July 24, 2024. In these posts, Usman reportedly accused INCRESE of advancing an LGBTQ agenda and receiving foreign funding, which allegedly resulted in harassment and threats against the organisation and its staff.

The case has been scheduled for hearing at the Federal High Court in Minna on Thursday, February 12, 2025, at 9:00 am.

The court has directed both parties to present their evidence during the hearing and to apply for witness summonses if required.

It has also warned that reasonable notice must be given for any documents or evidence intended to be used in court.

In a social media post, Usman expressed confusion over the police’s involvement in the case, questioning why the NGO was not prosecuting the matter directly.

He stated, “The Commissioner of Police in Niger State has charged me to the Federal High Court on behalf of INCRESE, a case involving questions I raised about their funding, activities, and logo. This same case was earlier withdrawn from a magistrate court and refiled at the Federal High Court using a private lawyer.”

Usman added that a group of lawyers, including Bar Waziri Abdulkadir and Adamu Aboogie, have volunteered to represent him in court. “We will appear in court as scheduled, Insha Allah. God is our strength!” he said.

