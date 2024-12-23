PDP Will Beat APGA Silly in Anambra South Senatorial Election Like Ubah Did – Aspirant

A senatorial aspirant under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Sam Ben Nwosu has boasted that the PDP will defeat the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and other parties in the coming Anambra South Senatorial Elections.

According to him, the PDP will replicate the repeated defeat of the ruling party and the governor of the State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, by the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah, had defeated APGA twice in the district, first in 2019 and 2023 with the Young Progressives Party, YPP.

Declaring his intention to contest the position to represent Anambra South senatorial zone at the National Assembly, Nwosu said his decision to vie for the office was informed by his desire to provide a different model of representation to the senatorial district.

Addressing newsmen in his Ndiakwu-Otolo Nnewi country home, Nwosu, a former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in the State, said he has the intellectual, moral and physical capacity to assume late Senator Ubah’s seat for the development of both the Zone and the State in general.

He described himself as the man of the people in view of his track records, assuring his party’s victory at the poll once he secured the ticket.

He said, “Ifeanyi’s demise created a very big gap in the entire zone, but we won’t continue to mourn miserably. Besides, we’ve being shortchanged for barely six months now.

“Our voice is no more at the red chamber. So I’m going to replace that voice. INEC should do the needful by testing us to ascertain who has the intellectual, physical, and moral capacity to occupy the seat.

“Considering my track records, I’m good at service, serving without money and listening to the heartbeat of the people, targeting a result. I don’t serve for what I will get, instead I serve for what people will benefit.

“I’m not a trader, University Professor or someone from America or Canada coming to organize empowerment or foundation because that’s now the in-thing. I don’t make noise about my philanthropy. I’m a Rotarian and to us, it’s sweet to help people. From the cradle, I have that blood of rendering help to people and filling gaps.”

On whether he has the capacity to match candidates from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the PDP senatorial hopeful said, “Where was APGA when Ifeanyi won the election in 2019 and 2023? The same thing will happen during the Anambra South by-election.”

While refuting insinuations that his party has lost popularity in the state and Southeast at large, Nwosu argued that elections are not about party, but individuals, stressing that anybody could win an election, irrespective of political affiliation.

“Party vibration hangs around individuals. People like me because they have tested me. I don’t take bribe, I’m not the greedy type. Once I’m on the ballot, the PDP will come together. My candidacy will unify the party.

“The people of Anambra South are going to decide who becomes the next senator. PDP, APC, APGA, LP and others are going to present their candidates. Our people will then look at the individuals, their characters and capabilities, and vote accordingly,” he added.

Asked if he could fit into the big shoes left by late Senator, Nwosu likened Ubah to the biblical Moses who the Israelites revered, yet, couldn’t take them to Cannan, while he would be the Joshua that would lead people of the zone to the promised land.

“I’m not going to start where Ifeanyi stopped because I don’t even know where he stopped. I’m designing a different model of representation, brand new style. I want people to realize that power is in their hands, but it’s their choice to sell it if they like,” he stated.

