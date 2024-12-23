Soludo Released Funds for Auditing for the First Time Since Anambra’s 34 Years in Existence – SAG

Anambra State Auditor-General, Mr Akosa Okocha has applauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo for the prompt and steady release of funds for annual report preparations.

Akosa made the commendation in Awka during the Audit Forum and Citizens Accountability Dialogue in 2023 organized by the office of the state Auditor-General.

He said the governor, this year, for the first time since the creation of the state, released funds for audit activity and inspection to enable the office to carry out performance audit, inspection and monitoring; peer review, tours and allowance, repairs and audit Forum expenses.

He however noted that his office needed funds both for the capacity building of his staff as well as furnishing the new building constructed by the government four years ago to enable the staff move into the facility soon.

He said, “My office, has over the years rendered auditing services to the state, expressing opinion on financial statements of the state and bringing to the fore audit findings and issues within the period under review for legislative attention and public knowledge.

“My office creates an atmosphere where the expectation gap in audit is reduced to the barest minimum because we bring to the attention of both the auditee and the citizens’ observations of audit on the financial management of the state and recommendations to address the observed audit issues.”

Akosa further said the dialogue was targeted at enabling strategic stakeholders in Public Fund administration and management to interact with citizens to enlighten them on government activities, challenges facing fund generation and issues observed in its application within the period under review.

He expressed optimism that fallout from the engagement would strengthen the relationship between government and the governed, increase the reliability on government information and provide a positive assessment of transparency and accountability of the state.

“The dialogue will also be looking at the options available to Ministries, Department and Agencies to reform their working practices to influence improvements in the accountability ecosystem,” he added.

Presenting a paper on “Audit as a tool for state development”, a university don, Prof. Patrick Egbunike described auditors as the cornerstone to governance, linking accountability with institutional efficiency and driving state development.

He however called for increased training of auditors for more efficiency in view of their enormous responsibilities, including sustaining fiscal accountability, promoting transparency in public finances, and enhancing anti-corruption measures, among others.

Another paper presenter, Prof Anthony Agu in his paper titled, “Public Finance and Accountability in Democracy” called for review and update existing laws to impose harsher sanctions for embezzlement, mismanagement and fraud.

He also canvassed for establishment of special anti-corruption courts to expedite the prosecution of financial crimes.

“It’s also necessary to publicize the consequences of financial misconduct to enhance the deterrent effect and restore public confidence in anti-corruption measures,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...