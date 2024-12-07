PDP Is A Dead Party, They Are A Useless Opposition- Adeyanju

Human Rights Lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has described the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP as a dead political party waiting for its funeral rites.

In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday December 7, the Activist who berated the leadership of the party led by its acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, expressed his displeasure with the expulsion of Ikenga Ugochinyere, for anti party activities.

He alleged that the action taken by the PDP, was orchestrated by APC moles who are in charge of the PDP.

“Ikenga Ugochinyere, the courageous one has been expelled for anti party by APC moles who are in charge of PDP but Wike is still a member of the PDP. The jokes write themselves daily. The PDP is a dead party awaiting funeral rites.”

The PDP leadership led by Damagun are inconsequentially worthless for a fight. They are in the pocket of Nyesome Wike. Is that the people I should waste my time fighting? If I must fight, it will be with their boss, Wike. They are a useless and worthless opposition.” He added.

