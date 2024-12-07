Lagos Road Crash Leaves Newlyweds, 16 Others Injured

According to reports, a newly wedded couple returning to the mainland from the Ikoyi Marriage Registry were amongst the 18 persons involved in a ghastly road accident that occured on the Third Mainland Bridge, near Ilaje, heading towards Iyana Oworonsoki.

The accident, which involved a mini truck (AGL 22 YE) and a commercial LT bus (BFG 204 XF), was reported to have lost control due to a brake failure on the LT bus, which was traveling at excessive speed.

Reports say the bus collided with the mini truck, which was moving slowly following a mechanical challenge.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Lagos Traffic Management Agency LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, on Saturday December 7, a total of 16 passengers seated in the rear of the LT bus—11 women and 5 men—sustained significant injuries and were swiftly transported to the Lagos State Trauma and Emergency Centre near the Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for urgent medical attention.

He said two additional passengers seated at the front of the LT commercial bus were trapped in the wreckage and suffered severe fractures to their limbs.t

While noting that they were extricated with the combined efforts of LASTMA personnel, emergency responders and concerned bystanders Adebayo added that the victims were later rushed to Gbagada General Hospital for specialized treatment.

He explained that the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASABUS) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU) facilitated the swift evacuation of all casualties to medical facilities.

The LASTMA Spokesman stated that law enforcement officers from Alonge Police Station and operatives of the Lagos State Task Force provided critical security support at the accident scene, ensuring order during the rescue operation.

