PDP Crisis: Wike Accuses Makinde of Sabotaging Peace Deal

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has accused Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde of being the key instigator of the ongoing crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In a statement shared with Premium Times, Wike alleged that Makinde undermined agreements to resolve internal party disputes.

Wike, a member of the G5 governors critical of PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and former party chairman Iyorchia Ayu, said Makinde’s actions contributed significantly to the breakdown of trust among party leaders.

Despite their disagreements, Wike noted that a reconciliation meeting was held in Lagos, where Makinde was confronted over his role in the crisis. A follow-up meeting in Abuja, attended by senior PDP figures including Acting National Chairman Bala Mohammed, aimed to mend divisions and move the party.

2. Political figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, and Babachir Lawal, are in talks to form a coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections. Reports suggest Peter Obi may run as Atiku’s vice-presidential candidate, though no official confirmation has been made. The All Progressives Congress is strengthening its internal structure by offering automatic tickets to first-term governors and allowing defectors to select candidates for the National Assembly. Some governors from opposition parties are reportedly defecting to the APC.

Challenges remain within the coalition, particularly regarding which party to adopt as a platform. The African Democratic Congress has amended its constitution to accommodate new members, which has led to resistance from existing stakeholders. Peter Obi stated that he intended to run under the Labour Party, and the Social Democratic Party’s Adewole Adebayo ruled out stepping down for another candidate.

3. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that over 1.3 million candidates, representing 70.7% of the 1.9 million who sat for the 2025 UTME, scored below 200. Only 117,373 candidates (6.08%) scored above 250, while just 17,025 (0.88%) crossed the 300 mark. Following the release of rescheduled UTME results after earlier technical disruptions in six states, JAMB clarified that no high scores were recorded in the cancelled sessions, with 99% of affected candidates scoring below 200.

JAMB also addressed concerns about candidates retaining scores from the cancelled sessions, calling such claims misleading. It confirmed that all results have been released, except those flagged for infractions or pending mop-up exams. Withdrawn results due to security investigations are being communicated directly to affected candidates.

4. Rev. Azzaman David, founder and pastor of The King Worship Chapel and Ministry in Kaduna, has died in a car accident while returning from Makurdi, Benue State. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene, according to Rev. Mohammed Mohammed, a family source.

Widely known for his theological expertise and bold presence on Facebook, Rev. Azzaman was a prominent voice in interfaith debates and Christian apologetics. His online engagements attracted large followings, especially among young Christians and scholars. Tributes have poured in nationwide, with many describing him as a fearless preacher, mentor, and teacher deeply committed to defending the Christian faith. His wife and children survive him. Funeral details are yet to be announced.

5. Nollywood actress Tolani Akintunde, known for her roles in Everyday People and Palace, has died in the United Kingdom after suffering a heart attack. The news was confirmed by media personality Seun Oloketuyi, who said her passing shocked family and friends. Akintunde, who later moved to the UK to pursue business, is survived by her daughter. Her death marks another loss for Nollywood in 2025, following the recent deaths of Monalisa Stephen, Nkechi Nweje, and Rotimi Raji.