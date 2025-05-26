Bayer Leverkusen Confirm the Appointment of Erik ten Hag

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the appointment of former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as the successor to Xabi Alonso, who left the position of head coach to join Real Madrid.

According to the club, the 55-year-old Dutch coach has signed a contract until 30 June 2027.

Ten Hag, who last worked in the Premier League as the head coach of Manchester United, where he won the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024, will begin at Bayer 04 on 1 July in preparation for the 2025/26 season.

Managing Director of the club Simon, speaks on Ten Hag’s appointment:

“With Erik ten Hag, we have brought in an experienced coach with impressive success on the pitch. His six title wins at Ajax were exceptional, With three league titles and two domestic cup wins, he and Ajax dominated Dutch football from 2018 to 2022. Our ideas of football coincide. With technically demanding and dominant football, we want to carry on in the Werkself style and aim for the highest targets in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League.”

Ten Hag is also looking forward to his new role, as well as to Leverkusen and the Bundesliga.

“Bayer 04 are one of the best clubs in Germany and also among the top clubs in Europe. The club offers outstanding conditions. I’ve been very impressed with the discussions with the management,” said the Dutchman, before adding: “I’ve come to Leverkusen to continue with the ambition shown in recent years. It’s an attractive challenge to build something together in this period of change and to develop an ambitious team.”