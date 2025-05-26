Zubby Michael vs Godwin Nnadikwe: AGN Launches Investigation

Finally the AGN have stepped into the matter!

The Actors Guild of Nigeria have officially stepped into the Zubby Michael and Godwin Nnadikwe saga. The controversy started when an alarming video was shared online.

In the video Zubby Micheal was seen kicking Godwin on the chest the Kick sent him to the floor and finally landed him in the hospital due to internal bleeding.

The victim confirmed that kick was neither scripted nor rehearsed and it was not authorised by the producers of the film.

The actors guild have confirmed that they are taking the matter seriously and their investigation is currently ongoing and no stone will be left unturned. They also urged the public to remain calm as official updates will be shared.

The intervention of the AGN has added another layer into the issue and it is also a proof that the association is looking out for all its members.

Up until this moment Zubby Micheal has not confirmed or debunked the accusation