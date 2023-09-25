Pastor E.A. Adeboye’s 42 Years Of Purposeful Leadership

From God’s perspective, being a leader starts with being a follower of Christ, who will empower you to be a successful leader. When you think of being a follower, remember that following Jesus is the foundation of wise leadership, but following the ways of the world won’t help you accomplish what matters most. So, focus on following Jesus and then using the wisdom he gives you to be a spiritual leader to the people around you. The apostle Paul describes this dynamic in 1 Corinthians 11:1: “Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ.”

It can be helpful to consider this using the imagery of light. God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit are the source of the light that enlightens everyone with true wisdom. “I am the light of the world,” Jesus declares in John 8:12. “Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” By following Jesus, you will be connected to the power of his light of life. He will guide you with that light as you seek his help in leadership. As Psalm 119:105 reveals about his guidance in the Bible, “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.” As Jesus enlightens you with wisdom, your soul lights up, and you’re meant to let that light within you shine so other people can see it. Jesus describes leadership in action when he says in Matthew 5:14-16: “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

We could situate this with the live of our father in the Lord, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye. He was ordained in 1977 and assumed the position of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 1981. To him: one God. He is married to one wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Foluke Adenike Adeboye. Together they are blessed with four children and over ten million children in faith. You hardly see him gaslighting other Christians or denominations. A Christian elder statesman. His utmost passion is soul winning. This he is demonstrating in church planting in Nigeria and other nations in the world.

His leadership mantras could be summarized in these three classifications: stay closely connected to Jesus. Discover more about your God-given purpose every day. Third, move forward with faith. I explain:

Stay closely connected to Jesus. According to the revered man of God, doing so will help you set the best priorities day by day. You can come up with all sorts of leadership agendas on your own, and work hard to achieve those goals, but all your plans and work will ultimately go nowhere when you’re disconnected from Jesus’ power. In John 15:1, 4-6, Jesus talks about how a close connection with him is necessary for true achievement: “I am the true vine, and my Father is the gardener. … Remain in me, as I also remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me. I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.”

Second, in his reckoning, discover more about your God-given purpose every day. God’s purpose for you as a leader – and as a person overall – is simple yet significant. Every day, God will reveal more about your purpose to you as you seek his guidance and do your best to act on it. Research shows that reveals feeling awe from noticing God’s work in the world can strengthen people’s critical thinking abilities by making them aware of gaps in their knowledge. That motivates them to learn more, and to discern God’s purpose for them more clearly as a result. As you seek God himself (rather than just your purpose), you’ll notice God’s work around you and feel inspired by awe. That will help you discover and fulfill your purpose in life, including your work as a leader. Simply make prayer and meditation a priority day by day, and in the process of communicating with God, you’ll learn more about the unique ways God wants you to contribute to the world. In Matthew 25:14-30, Jesus shares a parable that illustrates the importance of fully using your God-given talents. There are valuable contributions that only you can make to the world, by saying “yes” to God’s call to fulfill your purpose. Ask God to show you where your talents and the world’s needs meet, and to help you focus there with your leadership contributions. Keep doing so day by day, and you’ll be living out your purpose well.

Third, move forward with faith. Since God is leading you while you’re leading others, you can be confident that you’ll have all the help you need to lead well. When you rely on Jesus to guide and strengthen you, you’ll discover that “the LORD will be your confidence” (Proverbs 3:26). God will do more than just give you confidence; he will actually be your confidence. Day by day, through your relationship with Jesus, you will have access to all you need as a leader. God’s love will flow through your life, giving you confidence by casting out your fear. As 1 John 4:16-19 reveals: “And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them. This is how love is made complete among us so that we will have confidence on the day of judgment: In this world we are like Jesus. There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love. We love because he first loved us.”

From 1981 till date, the church he is presiding has grown in leaps and bounds, winning recognitions from far and near. Some of these achievements include but not limited to the followings: 1999 – Received honorary citizenship and key of Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. 2000 – Dedicated the first chapel in the Nigerian Presidential Villa, Abuja, Nigeria. 2002 – Received the key to the city of Detroit, Michigan. 2005 – Received honorary citizenship and key of Dallas, Texas, USA.2005 – Received honorary citizenship and key of Baltimore, Maryland, United States. 2008 – Awarded a National Honor (Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) by the Nigerian President. 2009 – Led the Pre-Summit Prayers at the 64th General Assembly of the United Nations Headquarters, New York. 2009 – Named one of The World’s Fifty Most Powerful People by Newsweek Magazine (USA). 2009 – Awarded honorary doctorate degree – University of Lagos, Lagos, Nigeria. 2009 – Awarded honorary doctorate degree – University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nigeria. 2009 – Awarded honorary doctorate degree in Theology – Canada Christian College, Canada. 2010 – Awarded a National Sports Honor (Spiritual Pillar of Nigerian Sports).

2011- Chaired United Nations Global Summit on the Road Map to a Culture of Peace in the Middle East. 2011 – Awarded honorary doctorate degree – University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria. 2011 – Received award as the Best/Most Profitable Icon/Personality in Nigeria. 2014 – Awarded National Honour – (CON) Commander of the Order of the Niger. 2015 – Awarded Honorary Doctor of Science – University of Lagos. 2015 – Certificate of Recognition – The Congress of the United States of America. 2015 – Presidential Merit Award – The Nigerian Society of Engineers.

Daddy G.O., as he is fondly called has written over 60 books. Aged 81, he is worth studying in diligence, courage and possibilities.

Pastor Olakunle Yusuf, Lead Consultant, Above Media & General Overseer, Grace Assembly Christian Ministry. He can be reached via abovemedia@yahoo.com.

