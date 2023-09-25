Bbnaija All Stars: Housemates see me as a Threat – Mercy Eke

It’s the last week in Biggie’s Mansion, and the day of reckoning is near!

Mercy Eke, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, has claimed that her fellow contestants view her as a threat to their prospects of winning the N120m reality show’s grand prize.

She claimed that putting her up for eviction this week would have made sense, but they decided against it because “we have bonded so well and they are now seeing past the game.”

On Sunday’s live eviction episode, while responding to questions from the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, she made this statement.

Mercy Eke, why do you appear surprised that you weren’t selected this week?, questioned Ebuka. What made you believe that your housemates didn’t like you?

It’s not like that, Mercy Eke retorted. It would be wise to put me out there because I believe they already know that I pose a serious threat. I interpret this as evidence that we have linked so well that we are now like a family. Despite this, they continue to view me as a threat.

Mercy is the only past winner to have advanced to the All-Star game. The housemates overlooked bringing her up for potential eviction, hence she qualified for the final.

