Ozigbo rejects Anambra APC Guber Primary Result, petitions Party Leadership, Appeals Committee

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship race in Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, on Tuesday issued a public statement condemning the party’s April 5 primary, describing it as a charade and a theft against the Anambra people.

Ozigbo confirmed that he has filed a formal petition before the APC Gubernatorial Primary Appeals Committee, alleging that the process that produced Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu as the party’s flagbearer was riddled with fraud, irregularities, and violations of democratic norms.

Ozigbo, who joined the APC in February after a stint in the Labour Party and a formidable 2021 governorship run under the PDP, positioned his protest as a defence of democratic values, not a personal grievance.

Ozigbo was widely regarded as one of the most formidable contenders in Anambra politics, boasting widespread youth support, a clean image, and a unique ability to bridge Nigeria’s corporate and political landscapes.

Analysts had noted that he is the only APC aspirant with a recent electoral base and cross-party appeal capable of unseating incumbent Governor Charles Soludo in the November election.

According to Ozigbo in the statement, the exercise, by all observable standards, was a charade, a well-orchestrated heist designed to deliver a predetermined outcome.

Citing widespread manipulation, voter exclusion, and non-transparency in vote counting, Ozigbo asserted that the process violated not only internal party rules, but also the broader expectations of fairness and accountability in a democratic system.

He affirmed his decision to remain within the APC and continue the fight from inside the party.

“I will not be distracted. I will not run to the Senate, nor will I pivot to another political opportunity for the sake of ambition. I will stand firm, here, in the APC, and I will fight this good fight to its just end,” he declared.

Rejecting political expediency, Ozigbo emphasised that his foray into politics has always been about service, not power.

“I am not a transactional politician… I seek [power] to make a difference — to restore dignity, create jobs, secure lives, and light a path for the next generation.”

“Oppression always fights back before it breaks. That is what we are witnessing today: the dying kicks of a system scared of change,” he said, warning party leaders that “the future cannot be bribed or bullied. The people are watching. History is recording,” he said.

Addressing the national leadership of the APC directly, Ozigbo urged the party to rectify what he described as a grave error: