September 15, 2025 - 1:42 PM

Outcry as Kebbi Teachers Reportedly Earn ₦13,500 Monthly

EducationNews
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Outcry as Reports Claim Kebbi Teachers Earn as Low as ₦13,500 Monthly
Kebbi Map

Kebbi State is facing renewed criticism following reports circulating on social media that some primary school teachers in the state are being paid as little as ₦13,500 per month.

According to online reactions monitored by The News Chronicle, the allegations surfaced on both Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), where citizens expressed anger that teachers entrusted with educating children are left with salaries that fall far below the national minimum wage.

In a viral post on X, user @Ekwulu asked: “People from Kebbi State, is it true that your governor is paying teachers between N13k–17k as salary under his watch?” Another post by @ManuelVwede described the situation as “heartless,” contrasting the low pay with reports of government spending in other sectors.

While the claims have not yet been officially confirmed by the Kebbi State Government or any mainstream outlet, they highlight long-standing concerns over teacher welfare in the state. Previous investigations have detailed how some teachers face delayed salaries, promotions without corresponding pay raises, and retirees owed gratuities running into billions of naira.

Education unions and civil society organisations are expected to react, as the alleged figure of ₦13,500 falls well below Nigeria’s national minimum wage of ₦30,000, and is a far cry from the ₦75,000 minimum wage recently announced for state workers.

At the time of filing this report, the Kebbi State Government had not issued a formal statement addressing the latest claims.

Stakeholders, however, insist that clarifying the true status of teacher remuneration remains urgent, given its implications for both welfare and the quality of education in the state.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
