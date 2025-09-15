Doctors Blame Wike as Abuja Health Workers Begin Indefinite Strike

Doctors under the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA), have declared an indefinite strike beginning today, Monday, September 15, 2025, following the alleged failure of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to address long-standing grievances.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, ARD-FCTA President, Dr. George Ebong, said the decision came after an emergency congress held on Sunday. He emphasized that the strike is not a personal attack on the minister but a protest against what he described as a “collapsing health system” in the FCT.

“Our demands are both financial and non-financial. The FCTA has refused to listen despite months of engagement. Congress has now mandated an indefinite strike until they act,” Dr. Ebong declared.

The doctors listed a series of unresolved issues, including:

Non-payment of salaries owed to members since 2023

Failure to recruit new doctors despite an acute manpower crisis

Non-payment of residency training funds and hazard allowance arrears

Unexplained salary deductions and stalled promotions since 2023

Decaying hospital infrastructure, with some facilities lacking X-ray machines

The strike comes just days after the union concluded a seven-day warning strike, which it says was ignored by authorities, The News Chronicle gathered.

In a strongly worded communiqué, the doctors accused the government of “chronic neglect” of healthcare in the capital, warning that both patients and health workers remain at risk.

They vowed not to return to work until their demands, including full payment of arrears, urgent recruitment, promotion timelines, and the overhaul of FCT hospitals, are met.