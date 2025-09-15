spot_img
September 15, 2025 - 1:14 PM

FG Restructures TRCN, NTI to Boost Teacher Professionalism

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

FG Restructures TRCN and NTI to Boost Teacher Professionalism
Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

The Federal Government has announced a major restructuring of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), in a move aimed at strengthening teacher professionalism and improving the quality of education delivery across the country.

Under the new arrangement, the NTI will now focus primarily on in-service training and Community Professional Development programmes for teachers, while the TRCN will take charge of regulating and licensing teachers nationwide.

Unveiling the new guidelines for the two agencies, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, said the reforms cover teacher registration, professional development, compliance monitoring, welfare, and curriculum standards.

He stressed that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that only qualified and certified teachers are allowed to teach Nigerian children.

“No teacher will stand before a Nigerian classroom without TRCN registration and licensing. This guarantees competent and professional teaching for every child,” the minister said.

Highlighting the importance of the reform, Dr. Alausa described it as a practical demonstration of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This reform is about results and sustainability. Nigerian children will be taught by the best, prepared for the best, and supported by the best. It is Renewed Hope in action,” he added.

The reforms are expected to improve the welfare of teachers, standardise professional training, and ensure that every Nigerian child receives quality education delivered by licensed and well-trained professionals.

Latest News

