Osun APC Pulls Out from Saturday’s LG Poll

Ahead of the Osun state local government elections scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State has announced its withdrawal from the poll.

In a letter signed by the Osun APC Secretary, Alao Olabisi Kamoru, and addressed to the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSSIEC, on Wednesday, the APC cited the recent Appeal Court judgment in Akure as the basis for its withdrawal, stressing that the ruling had rendered the planned election unnecessary and unlawful.

The letter referenced Appeal No. CA/AK/270/2022, which reinstated previously elected local government officials.

The letter reads:

*”Recall that the judgment of the Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/OS/CS/94/2022 was meritoriously nullified on 10th February 2025 by the Appeal Court in Akure in Appeal No. CA/AK/270/2022 Between All Progressives Congress & 3 Ors v. Peoples Democratic Party & Ors. By this judgment, the elected officers have resumed office as allowed by the Appeal Court ruling.

“The implication of the Appeal Court judgment, as cited above, is that the local council seats are no longer vacant.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby state that the All Progressives Congress and all its candidates, by this letter, inform the Commission that we withdraw from the Local Government Elections scheduled for 22nd February 2025, the same having become unnecessary, superfluous, and unlawful with this development.”

Meanwhile, the APC had been actively campaigning for its candidates across Osun’s 30 local government areas prior to making the sudden decision to withdraw from the race.