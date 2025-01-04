One Killed, Two Injured in Abuja Road Crash

A tragic accident occurred on Friday, January 3, 2024, along the Mabushi-Nicon Junction Expressway, resulting in one death and injuries to two others.

The crash happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which skidded off the road, uprooted palm trees planted in the median, and somersaulted.

One person died instantly, while two others, including the driver, sustained injuries. Another passenger escaped unharmed.

Rescue teams, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), and the Nigerian Police, responded to the scene and surrounded the wreckage of the vehicle, identified by its registration number, ABJ 914 PH.

The deceased has been taken to a morgue, while the injured are receiving treatment at Maitama General Hospital.

A survivor of the crash, who wished to remain anonymous, blamed the accident on the driver, accusing him of falling asleep behind the wheel.

The incident attracted passersby, who gathered at the scene to sympathize with the victims.

