La Liga: Madrid Goes Top of the Table After Hard-Fought Victory Over Valencia

10-man Real Madrid beat Valencia to move to the top of the La Liga table, surpassing Atletico Madrid, which still has a game in hand and trails by two points.

Madrid fell behind in the first half after Valencia took the lead in the 27th minute. Los Blancos faced a rollercoaster of a second half, with Kylian Mbappe’s goal being disallowed by VAR and Jude Bellingham missing a penalty earlier.

Madrid was reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when Vinicius Junior received a red card for unsportsmanlike conduct, placing his hand on Valencia’s goalkeeper’s face.

Real Madrid’s comeback began five minutes before the end of regular time, with Luka Modric scoring the equalizer for the visitors. In the five minutes of added time, Jude Bellingham netted the decisive goal, securing all three points for Real Madrid at Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia.

