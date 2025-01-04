Salah: I Want to Win the Premier League Over the Champions League

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has disclosed his desire to win the English Premier League over the Champions League during a recent interview with Sky Sports.

When asked why he prioritizes the English Premier League over the UEFA Champions League, he explained that the club couldn’t celebrate their first league title in 2020—Liverpool’s first in 30 years—due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which restricted fans from attending matches and prevented large title parades.

“The first thing on the list was to win the Premier League with Liverpool,” Salah told Sky Sports. “If you see my interviews over the past seven years, I always said the Champions League. But this season is the first time I really want to win the Premier League with Liverpool.”

“We didn’t celebrate the one we won with the club the way we wanted. It’s my last year at the club, so I want to do something special for the city. That’s the thing in my head.

“We were waiting for that title for 30 years, so to win it during the pandemic and not celebrate it properly wasn’t ideal. Hopefully, we can win it this year and celebrate it the way it deserves.”

When asked what he meant by calling this season his “last” at Liverpool, the 32-year-old further elaborated, asserting that no new contract has been offered by the club:

“There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress, so we just need to wait and see.”

“In my head, if this is my last six months or my last year, what do I want to look back on in the future? Do I want to say I was stressed about the contract, or do I want to say I had an unbelievable season? That’s what’s in my head now.”

Regardless of the uncertainty surrounding his contract, Salah has not let it affect his phenomenal form this season. He has provided 30 goal contributions—17 goals and 13 assists—in 18 Premier League appearances, making him both the top scorer and assist provider in the league.

