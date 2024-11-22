Lawmakers to Reintroduce Bill for Single Six-Year Term for President

House Of Reps

A group of lawmakers in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, led by Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP-Imo), has vowed to reintroduce a bill proposing a single six-year term for the president, governors, and local government chairpersons. 

The bill, which also includes provisions for rotational leadership and simultaneous elections, was rejected during plenary on Thursday.

Ugochinyere described the rejection as a temporary setback, emphasizing the need for reforms to ensure equity and reduce election costs.

He expressed confidence that the bill would gain support with further consultations and legislative efforts.

The proposed changes aim to enhance focus on governance, promote fairness, and curb electoral malpractices.

