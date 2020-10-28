Obiano Visits Facilities Vandalised by miscreants, Tasks Youths With Vigilance

Governor Willie Obiano on Tuesday visited facilities that were attacked by hoodlums during the #ENDSARS Protests that held in the state recently.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the State Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang and other service commanders in the state from the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Customs among others.

Among the places visited by the governor were Police stations at Osumenyi and Oraifite as well as Ekwusigo Central Police Station and Area Command Nnewi.

Speaking after he inspected the level of damage done by the hoodlums, Governor Obiano ordered the security agents and people of the state to fish out all criminal elements that were involved in the destruction of public and private facilities during the protest.

“I am saddened by this development especially at the level of destruction meted by the hoodlums who hijacked ENDSARS protest. I was reliably informed that the attack on public and private institutions in Nnewi North and South local governments was planned in Nnewi with motorbikes. It is worrisome that some of our people have a hand in these destructions. It is senseless and I call on our people to exercise restraint,” he said.

The governor however observed that the protests call for more professionalism on the side of Nigeria police in handling crisis situations to avoid aggravating them.

He canvassed the support of Anambra residents, the vigilante groups and youths, to the security outfits in carrying out their duties.

“It is important at this point that indigenes of all the communities as well as were public and private facilities were destroyed in the course of these disturbances, to support and assist especially in this trying period for better policing. The effort of our youths in rallying round the community leaders in maintaining peace and recovering our state from the hands of these hoodlums is also greatly appreciated. I, however, urge our youths and the vigilante to continue to support the security agencies and I believe from these attacks on police personnel, we have learnt our lessons,” the governor concluded.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abang who lamented that some officers and men lost their lives in the line of duty, revealed that many of their equipment were looted while mobility vehicles were destroyed by the invaders.

He, however, revealed that the attack on some facilities were unsuccessful because of the gallantry put up by the police operatives in the defence of their stations.