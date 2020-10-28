Obiano Lifts Curfew In Anambra State

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano on Tuesday lifted the curfew imposed on the state with immediate effect.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Pubic Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, said the announcement followed great improvement recorded in the security situation in the state in recent days.

The statement read in part; “Consequently, all educational institutions closed last week in the wake of the havoc visited on the state by gangs of arsonists are hereby directed to resume normal activities immediately.

“In the same vein, all civil servants are directed to return to work immediately.

“Governor Obiano thanks Ndi Anambra for their great cooperation which enabled normalcy to return to our state within a short period. The Governor thanks, in particular, the youth throughout the state who answered the clarion call to defend their towns and villages. He also appreciates the cooperation of Presidents General of Town Unions and Traditional Rulers.

“Governor Obiano is proud of the role of the members of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service and, of course, Anambra Vigilante Group in the quick restoration of law and order in our dear state.

“Anambra remains the safest and peaceful state in Nigeria.

The statement, however, noted that in as much as the security situation has improved greatly, the State government wishes to advise all citizens and organisations to watch out for elements, especially those from outside the state, who may want to cause trouble in the state.

It urged the people to report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station or the President General or Traditional Ruler of the town or to any senior Government official for prompt action.