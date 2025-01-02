Obi Visits IBB, Jonathan, Discusses National Issues

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi on Thursday paid a visit to former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida at his residence in Minna, the Niger state capital.

In a post shared on his official X handle on Thursday January 2, Obi stated that the visit was an opportunity to exchange thoughts on national issues with the former military leader.

He wrote; “From Jigawa state, I travelled to Minna, Niger State to pay a visit to a father figure, elder statesman, and leader, the former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

“The visit was an opportunity to wish him a happy New Year and to exchange thoughts on national issues.

“General Babangida’s wisdom and perspectives remain very important, and I always deeply appreciate the chance to visit him and listen to his invaluable advise and words of wisdom.”

In the same vain, on returning to Abuja, the former Anambra state Governor paid a visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Obi said he discussed germane national issues with Jonathan, describing his approach as “admirable.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...