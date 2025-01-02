Kidnapped Anambra Archbishop Okpala, Driver Released from Criminals’ Den

The abducted retired Anglican Archbishop of the Niger Province and former Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, His Grace, Most Rev. Prof. Godwin Okpala has been safely released from captivity along with his driver.

This was reliably gathered from a source within the Nnewi Anglican Diocese, which was confirmed by a high-ranking officer in the Church.

Recall that the prelate was kidnapped at Umuchu early December, 2024, and had remained in captivity for nearly four weeks.

A statement from the source reads: “We rejoice at the wonderful news that His Grace, Most Rev. Prof. Godwin Okpala, retired Anglican Archbishop of the Niger Province and Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, has been safely released from captivity along with his driver.

“This is a heartfelt New Year’s gift to the entire Anglican Communion and Anambra state at large.”

The source, however, declined to disclose whether ransom was paid or not.

This information was also confirmed by a bishop in one of the Anglican Dioceses in the state, in a post on social media.

