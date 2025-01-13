Copa del Rey Final: 10-man Barcelona Devours Arch-rival Madrid to Win the Title

Barcelona beat La Liga arch-rival Real Madrid 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup final and secure its 15th title in the club’s history at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Despite Real Madrid taking the lead early through Kylian Mbappé, a resilient Barcelona fought back, leveling the game with a brilliant effort from Yamal.

In the 36th minute, Robert Lewandowski extended Barcelona’s lead with a penalty. Before the first half ended, Raphinha and Balde added goals, taking the score to 4-1 in favor of Barcelona.

Barcelona resumed the second half with excellent performance, and Raphinha completed his brace just three minutes after the break.

Unfortunately, Barcelona was reduced to 10 men when Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was sent off for a foul.

Real Madrid capitalized on this advantage to score, reducing the deficit, but despite their best efforts, they could not break through further. Barcelona held on to win 5-2 at full-time.

The last time both sides met was in October of last year in La Liga, where Barcelona won 4-0 away at Real Madrid, with Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha scoring—just as they did tonight.

