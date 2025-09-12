spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 12, 2025 - 3:31 PM

Obi, Jonathan Convene Behind Closed Doors as 2027 Speculations Mount

PoliticsNews
— By: Pius Kadon

Obi, Jonathan Meet Behind Closed Doors Amid Rumors of Political Comeback

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja on Thursday, discussing pressing national issues, Obi revealed in a post on X.

Today in Abuja, I met with my very dear elder brother, statesman, and leader, former President Goodluck Jonathan,” Obi wrote. “We had a fruitful closed-door meeting and discussed the state of our dear nation.

The encounter has fueled speculation about Jonathan’s possible return to frontline politics ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Some senior figures in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suggest both Jonathan and Obi could emerge as potential party candidates.

The News Chronicle reprted that Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed recently hinted that the PDP may be open to either contender, while Senator Abba Moro of Benue South confirmed ongoing discussions with both, noting that Obi could secure the PDP ticket if he chooses to return.

Obi, a leading figure in the LP and part of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, has already declared his intent to run in 2027. Jonathan, meanwhile, has remained publicly silent on his political future.

Last week, the former president reflected on his 2015 re-election bid, recalling widespread betrayal by allies. “Politics in the Nigerian standard is about betrayals. I witnessed a lot of betrayal during the 2015 election,” Jonathan said, adding that it is rare to find anyone who maintains a consistent position “in the morning, afternoon, and evening.”

Previous article
Fuel Prices Drop Nationwide as Dangote Refinery Announces Free Distribution from Sept 15
Next article
The Tax That Broke the Camel’s Back
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

André Onana Joins Trabzonspor on Season-Long Loan from Manchester United

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Cameroon international goalkeeper André Onana has completed a surprise...

A Tribute to Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR

Zayd Ibn Isah Zayd Ibn Isah -
I have been wanting to write this tribute since...

Four Killed, 15 Injured by Rival Cult Group at Anambra Burial Ceremony

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Gunmen on Thursday, killed four people and injured fifteen...

Step Aside for Obi— Obidients Tell Jonathan Ahead of 2027

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The Obidient Movement has called on former President Goodluck...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

André Onana Joins Trabzonspor on Season-Long Loan from Manchester United

Sports 0
Cameroon international goalkeeper André Onana has completed a surprise...

A Tribute to Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR

Opinions 0
I have been wanting to write this tribute since...

Four Killed, 15 Injured by Rival Cult Group at Anambra Burial Ceremony

News 0
Gunmen on Thursday, killed four people and injured fifteen...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x