Obi, Jonathan Convene Behind Closed Doors as 2027 Speculations Mount

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja on Thursday, discussing pressing national issues, Obi revealed in a post on X.

“Today in Abuja, I met with my very dear elder brother, statesman, and leader, former President Goodluck Jonathan,” Obi wrote. “We had a fruitful closed-door meeting and discussed the state of our dear nation.”

The encounter has fueled speculation about Jonathan’s possible return to frontline politics ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Some senior figures in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suggest both Jonathan and Obi could emerge as potential party candidates.

The News Chronicle reprted that Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed recently hinted that the PDP may be open to either contender, while Senator Abba Moro of Benue South confirmed ongoing discussions with both, noting that Obi could secure the PDP ticket if he chooses to return.

Obi, a leading figure in the LP and part of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, has already declared his intent to run in 2027. Jonathan, meanwhile, has remained publicly silent on his political future.

Last week, the former president reflected on his 2015 re-election bid, recalling widespread betrayal by allies. “Politics in the Nigerian standard is about betrayals. I witnessed a lot of betrayal during the 2015 election,” Jonathan said, adding that it is rare to find anyone who maintains a consistent position “in the morning, afternoon, and evening.”