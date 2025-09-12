spot_img
September 12, 2025

Fuel Prices Drop Nationwide as Dangote Refinery Announces Free Distribution from Sept 15

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Dangote Refinery Cuts Pump Prices, Distribution Begins Sept 15
Dangote Refinery

Dangote Refinery has cut the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) across Nigeria, ahead of its long-awaited direct distribution rollout now scheduled for September 15, 2025.

The $20 billion facility, Africa’s largest refinery, will deploy 4,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks to deliver petrol and diesel nationwide at zero logistics cost. The initiative was initially set for August 15.

According to the new price template released Monday on the company’s X handle, Dangote’s gantry price remains N820 per litre.

Retail prices have dropped to N841 per litre in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti down from N860 and N851 in Abuja, Edo, Delta, Rivers, and Kwara, reduced from N885; The News Chronicle gathered.

This translates to a cut of N19 per litre in the South-West and N34 per litre in Abuja, North Central, and the South-South.

However, the company clarified that its template is binding only on MRS and designated distribution partners, not independent marketers.

The refinery is currently locked in a standoff with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), which has threatened to resume strike action over alleged breaches of recent agreements. Dangote Group insists it respects workers’ right to voluntary union membership.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
© 2025 The News Chronicle.

