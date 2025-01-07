Obi Alleges Threat to Life, Family, Over New Year Criticism of President Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has revealed that his New Year message regarding the nation’s state under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has resulted in threats against his life and the safety of his family.

In his New Year message, Obi said Nigeria’s economic situation had deteriorated despite the federal government’s claims of improvement. He advised President Bola Tinubu to refrain from overseas trips and conduct his medical examinations in Nigeria.

In a statement yesterday through a series of tweets on his X account, Obi disclosed that he had received various messages, including direct threats to both his life and the lives of those close to him.

He noted that out of the approximately 580 days the President has been in office, it is reported that he had spent over 30%, or around 180 days, on more than 30 publicly recorded overseas trips.

However, in an interview on national television, Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said Obi has crossed the line so many times and has it coming to him whatever he gets.

“He served as governor for 8 years in Anambra and left no legacy. He needs to figure out why he lost the 2023 elections and stop being deceptive,” Morka had said.

Reacting to Morka’s comments, Obi wondered if he had actually crossed the line. He reshared the video of his New Year message and urged Nigerians to point out the boundary he overstepped.

“Have I really crossed the line? I ask the question because my New Year message has now led to threats against my life, my family, and those around me.

“While I have received all sorts of messages, one Mr. Felix Morka has gone further to accuse me of ‘crossing the line’ and has warned that I will face the consequences.

“If I have truly crossed the line, I invite anyone to point it out, as I remain committed to upholding decorum,” Obi said.

He, however, said he would not be silenced in his resolve to speak truthfully, especially as the nation continued to drift toward “undemocratic practices.”

He said, “We are increasingly transforming into an authoritarian and repressive regime, where freedom of expression is being systematically suppressed.”

