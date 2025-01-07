Anambra Community Clarifies: Children of Same Parents Died from Suffocation, Not Slaughter

Contrary to earlier reports that unknown killers slaughtered three children from the same parents at Nise, Awka South Council Area of Anambra State, fresh facts emerged this Monday revealing that they died of suffocation inside their father’s car, which was parked in their compound.

It has also been discovered that there were no marks on their bodies to suggest they were killed with any weapon, and they were not tied with ropes.

According to the President General of Nise Community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Anthony Nwabuona, they received a distress call from the head of the community’s local vigilante group about the death of the children.

He said they immediately rushed to the compound and found the children lifeless, and it was confirmed that they had entered their father’s car and were playing inside.

“They inadvertently locked the car and couldn’t open it.

“The youngest of them had her body swollen due to lack of air because the car windows were closed.

“We want to clarify that they were not slaughtered, as was earlier reported, and we have made an official report with the police regarding the sad incident,” he noted.

Corroborating the report from the President General, the vigilante group’s leader explained, “We received the information and rushed to the house immediately. We saw the children’s parents and sympathizers crying. The father of the children said that the gate of his house was locked, and when he opened it, he couldn’t find his children in their rooms. He went out in search of them but couldn’t find them.”

“However, the father looked inside his car and found the three children—two boys and one girl—and they were all dead,” he said.

Nwabuona also stated that it was wrong for the parents to have left the underage children at home without an adult to stay with them, noting that had an elderly person been at home, the incident might have been avoided.

Confirming this report, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga said the command had been briefed and that the father of the three children had been interviewed regarding the incident.

“The command has received the report and is already investigating it. Meanwhile, the father of the victims has been interviewed, and we are working with the necessary information provided,” he said.

