Obasa’s Impeachment: Are There Other Motives Than LSHA’s Stated Reasons To It Than Meets The Eye? 

The recent impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa, the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA), has sparked widespread discussion among political observers and Lagosians alike. While the LSHA has cited specific reasons for the decision, such as alleged financial misconduct and abuse of office, the question arises: is there more to the story than what has been officially presented?

Obasa’s tenure as Speaker was characterized by a blend of controversies and political maneuvering that often drew public attention. From allegations of extravagant spending to claims of unilateral decision-making, the signs of tension within the Assembly were not entirely new. Yet, his ability to navigate the political waters of Lagos, a state firmly under the grip of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made his impeachment somewhat unexpected.

The LSHA stated that Obasa’s impeachment was due to alleged financial impropriety and actions deemed detrimental to the integrity of the Assembly. Reports indicate that investigations uncovered questionable expenditures during his leadership. These include allegations of inflated contracts and unaccounted funds, which were deemed to have eroded public trust in the Assembly.

To clearly come to grip with the political speculation that has become so thick so much that it can literarily be sliced with a knife since the former speaker was impeached, it is expedient to cull a news story conveyed to the reading public through Daily Trust edition of Monday, November 25, 2024, and titled: “2027: Seyi Tinubu’s endorsements, Obasa’s outburst set tone for Lagos gov’ship”.

The reputable newspaper in the aforementioned edition reports that the endorsements of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 Lagos governorship election have sparked widespread debate, with significant political players weighing in.

It buttressed the news by reporting that “On Tuesday, the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), a body comprising youth groups from across the six geopolitical zones, endorsed Seyi Tinubu for Lagos governor. The endorsement was announced after an extensive meeting in Owerri.

“CONYL’s leadership, including President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, Secretary, Comrade Junard Abubakar, Public Relations Officer, Comrade Iniobong Sampson, and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Adeyemo Adewale, attributed their decision to Seyi’s perceived leadership qualities and the legacy of his father’s transformational governance in Lagos.

“This sparked a cascade of similar endorsements. On Thursday, the Lagos branch of the Middle Belt Youths joined the call during a press conference at Eko Hotel. Dr Stanley Augustine Kavwam, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, and Capt. Brent Kane, the group’s National Youth Leader, urged Seyi to step up in 2027, describing him as the leader Lagos needs.”

The newspaper in its reported added that in a similar vein that the Friends of Seyi Tinubu (FOST) issued a statement backing his candidacy. FOST President, Comrade Adejorin Tai Manuel, cited Seyi’s philanthropic efforts and leadership skills as proof of his readiness to govern the state.

It further added that the endorsements have generated intense debate, particularly on social media, where critics have dismissed the possibility of Seyi Tinubu running for office, saying that Joe Igbokwe, a prominent APC member, voiced his opposition in a Facebook post, describing the endorsements as a ploy to undermine President Tinubu.

“Who are these faceless people pushing Seyi Tinubu for Lagos governor? This is a needless distraction. To pull PBAT down is their target. Ruling Lagos is not the job of boys,” Igbokwe wrote.

Amid the speculation, the then Lagos State Speaker Mudashiru Obasa addressed the rumors regarding his gubernatorial aspirations. This was as he spoke shortly after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented the 2025 Lagos State budget of N3 trillion to the House of Assembly by dismissing claims of self-centered ambitions.

“I have taken it upon myself to mobilize support through the Mandate platform, but some political detractors have misinterpreted this as a personal agenda to become governor. Let me make it clear: my primary focus is on strengthening our party, the APC. Any aspirations for governorship are secondary,” he stated.

Obasa also rejected suggestions that he lacked the requisite experience to govern, saying, “Those who came before me were not better qualified. I am neither too young nor inexperienced to lead this state.”

Additionally, the now former Speaker denied accusations of attempting to forge familial ties in Ojo to bolster his potential candidacy.

Sequel to the foregoing unarguable speculations and denials, the Lagos APC distanced itself from the unfolding drama, insisting that the 2027 governorship election is not on its agenda.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, attributed the endorsements to opposition parties aiming to stir unnecessary controversy.

“The party has not spoken about the 2027 election. This is the time for impactful governance, not needless politicking to heat the polity,” Oladejo said, and added that there is no clash between Seyi Tinubu and Obasa or any other potential aspirants within the party.

“I cannot recall any part of the speaker’s speech that drew a battle line with Seyi Tinubu or anyone else. This is simply the opposition trying to play up the situation to create unnecessary sentiment,” he said.

As gathered from the same newspaper, Daily Trust, Oladejo also emphasized that the party’s current focus is on its forthcoming congress and local government elections in 2025, urging members to prioritise unity and progress. But in his reaction, the Chairman of the PDP in Lagos, Philip Aivoji, denied the party’s involvement in the alleged endorsements.

“Somebody has answered from APC that Lagos governorship is not a child’s play. What do you want me to say about it again? It’s not my party. People can insinuate anything,” Aivoji said.

When asked about Oladejo’s allegation against opposition parties, he said, “Well, I am not the one behind it. Anyone that is behind such evil against Lagos State, that person is on his own.”

While these allegations are serious and warrant thorough investigation, some analysts believe they could merely be the tip of the iceberg.

Behind the scenes, there could be political dynamics at play that influenced Obasa’s removal. His close ties with influential figures in Lagos politics, coupled with his perceived ambition, may have created friction within the state’s political hierarchy. Lagos politics is no stranger to power tussles, and the impeachment may reflect broader struggles for influence and control within the APC and the state government.

Furthermore, some Assembly members who voted for Obasa’s impeachment may have done so out of political expediency, aligning with shifting allegiances to safeguard their own positions in the ever-evolving political landscape of Lagos.

Obasa’s impeachment raises questions about the transparency and accountability of the LSHA itself. While removing a leader for alleged misconduct may appear as a step toward integrity, Lagosians are asking whether this move signals a genuine commitment to good governance or merely serves as a smokescreen for deeper issues.

If indeed there is more to the story than what has been disclosed, the Assembly risks further eroding public confidence in its leadership and decision-making processes.

For the LSHA to restore trust, it must handle the post-impeachment process with transparency and accountability. The public deserves to know the full details of the allegations and the outcomes of any ongoing investigations. Moreover, the Assembly should take steps to demonstrate that it operates as an independent legislative body, free from undue external influence.

As Lagosians await further developments, one thing remains clear: the story of Obasa’s impeachment is far from over. Whether it was a necessary corrective action or a politically motivated maneuver, its implications will undoubtedly shape the future of governance and politics in Lagos State.

It remains to be seen if the LSHA will rise to the occasion and prove that this decision was indeed in the best interest of the people, or if Lagosians will once again be left to ponder the question: is there more to this than meets the eye?

